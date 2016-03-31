MANAMA, March 31 McLaren's Fernando Alonso has been ruled out of Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on medical grounds following his huge crash in the Australian season-opener on March 20.

The governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement that the decision had been taken after a medical examination at the Sakhir circuit on Thursday.

"Two sets of chest CT scans were compared and it was decided that there was insufficient resolution of the signs to allow him to compete on safety grounds," the statement said.

Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, last year's GP2 champion, is the Honda-powered team's official reserve driver and will be in Bahrain. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams)