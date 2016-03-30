Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
March 30 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix (listed in 2015 championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ-did not qualify. 2016/ 2015 / 2014 AU/AE BR MX US RU JP SG IT BE HU GB AT CA MC ES BH CN MY AU/AD BR US RU Nico Rosberg 1 1 1 1 2 R 2 4 17 2 8 2 1 2 1 1 3 2 3 2 14 1 2 2 Lewis Hamilton 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 R 1 1 6 1 2 1 3 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 Sebastian Vettel 3 4 3 R 3 2 3 1 2 12 1 3 4 5 2 3 5 3 1 3 8 5 7 8 Daniel Ricciardo 4 6 11 5 10 15 15 2 8 R 3 R 10 13 5 7 6 9 10 6 4 R 3 7 Felipe Massa 5 8 DQ 6 R 4 17 R 3 6 12 4 3 6 15 6 10 5 6 4 2 3 4 11 Romain Grosjean 6 9 8 10 R R 7 13 R 3 7 R R 10 12 8 7 7 11 R 13 17 11 17 Nico Hulkenberg 7 7 6 7 R R 6 R 7 NS R 7 6 8 11 15 13 R 14 7 6 8 R 12 Valtteri Bottas 8 13 5 3 R 12 5 5 4 9 13 5 5 3 14 4 4 6 5 NS 3 10 5 3 Carlos Sainz 9 11 R 13 7 R 10 9 11 R R R R 12 10 9 R 13 8 9 - - - - Max Verstappen 10 16 9 9 4 10 9 8 12 8 4 R 8 15 R 11 R 17 7 R - - - - Jolyon Palmer 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Kevin Magnussen 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NS 11 9 8 5 Sergio Perez 13 5 12 8 5 3 12 7 6 5 R 9 9 11 7 13 8 11 13 10 7 15 R 10 Jenson Button 14 12 14 14 6 9 16 R 14 14 9 R R R 8 16 NS 14 R 11 5 4 12 4 Felipe Nasr 15 15 13 R 9 6 10 10 13 11 11 NS 11 16 9 12 12 8 12 5 - - - - Pascal Wehrlein 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson R 14 16 12 R R 14 11 9 10 10 11 13 14 13 14 14 10 R 8 - - - 19 Kimi Raikkonen R 3 4 R R 8 4 3 5 7 R 8 R 4 6 5 2 4 4 R 10 7 13 9 Rio Haryanto R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 15 14 14 15 Fernando Alonso R 17 15 R 11 11 11 R 18 13 5 10 R R R R 11 12 R - 9 6 6 6 Daniil Kvyat NS 10 7 4 R 5 13 6 10 4 2 6 12 9 4 10 9 R 9 NS R 11 15 14 AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, RU-Russia, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, BH-Bahrain, CN-China, MY-Malaysia. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by...)
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.