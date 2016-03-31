MANAMA Haas Formula One driver Esteban Gutierrez will use the team's spare car at this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix after the one he crashed in Australia was damaged further by a recovery crane removing it from the track.

"There was a bit of damage on the rear, to the floor. But I think the chassis was broken by the crane, just cracked. It's not ideal," the Mexican told reporters at the Sakhir circuit on Thursday.

Gutierrez crashed out in Melbourne, the season-opening race on March 20, after a collision with McLaren's Fernando Alonso who was trying to overtake but instead rammed into the rear of the Haas.

The McLaren was sent flying through the air into the gravel trap, overturning as it went.

Alonso appeared to have escaped uninjured after clambering from the wreckage but revealed on Thursday that he had suffered fractured ribs and a lung injury and doctors had ruled out racing in Bahrain.

The Haas, with the U.S.-owned team making its debut, had appeared less damaged at the time but was winched off the track after the race was stopped.

Team principal Guenther Steiner said Gutierrez would be using a chassis that Haas had run during pre-season testing in Spain.

Haas, the first U.S.-owned team in 30 years, scored points on their debut with Frenchman Romain Grosjean finishing sixth at Melbourne's Albert Park.

