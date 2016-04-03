MANAMA, April 3 Germany's Nico Rosberg romped to his fifth win in a row for Mercedes on Sunday and ended Formula One champion team mate Lewis Hamilton's hopes of a third successive Bahrain Grand Prix victory.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen, whose team mate Sebastian Vettel failed to start after his car's engine let out a plume of smoke on the formation lap, finished 10.2 seconds behind to repeat last year's second place.

Hamilton, a distant third and never in a position to challenge Rosberg, made a slow getaway from pole position and tangled with the Williams of Valtteri Bottas at the first corner as the Finn tried to go past on the inside.

Rosberg stretched his lead over Hamilton at the top of the standings to 17 points after two races. The win was the 16th of the German's career and the eighth in a row for champions Mercedes. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)