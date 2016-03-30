March 30 Statistics for Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, the second race of the 21-round season:

Lap distance: 5.412km. Total distance: 308.238km (57 laps)

Race lap record: Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) one minute 31.447 seconds, McLaren 2005.

2015 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:32.571

2015 winner: Hamilton

Start time: 1500 GMT (1800 local)

WINS

Mercedes have won the last seven races, with Rosberg now chasing his fifth in succession after his victory in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The champions won eight in a row between Italy 2014 and Australia 2015.

Mercedes won 16 of the 19 races last season, with a record 12 one-two finishes. Ferrari won the other three.

Hamilton, now a triple world champion, won 10 races in 2015 and 11 in 2014. The Briton has 43 career victories, putting him third in the all-time lists and pushing Ferrari's four times world champion Sebastian Vettel down to fourth with 42.

Schumacher holds the record of 91, with Alain Prost on 51.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20, McLaren's Jenson Button and Rosberg 15.

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Red Bull 50 and Mercedes 46. McLaren have not won for 58 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012.

CHAMPIONSHIP LEAD

Rosberg is leading the championship for the first time since September 2014.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton's pole in Melbourne was the 50th of his career, making him only the third driver in history to reach that figure. Michael Schumacher had a record 68 and the late Brazilian Ayrton Senna 65.

Rosberg's run of six poles in a row ended in Australia.

Hamilton was on pole 11 times last season, Rosberg seven and Vettel once.

Vettel has 46 career poles, Rosberg 22.

PODIUM

Hamilton, Rosberg and Vettel shared the podium in nine races last year and were back on the podium again in Australia.

BAHRAIN

Hamilton has won in Bahrain for the past two years. Rosberg has yet to win there but has twice started on pole.

Alonso has won three times at the Sakhir circuit (2005, 2006, 2010), Vettel (2012, 2013) and Felipe Massa (2007, 2008) twice, and Button once (2009).

This year's race is the 12th edition. The grand prix was first held in 2004 and not run in 2011 due to civil unrest. It switched to a floodlit event in 2014.

The driver on pole in Bahrain has been the winner in five of the 11 races to date. It has never been won by anyone starting below the front two rows.

Ten out of 11 winners have been from the team that ended up winning the constructors' title that season. The exception was Alonso for Ferrari in 2010.

Rosberg made his F1 debut in Bahrain in 2006.

MILESTONE

Romain Grosjean's sixth place for Haas in Australia was the first time since Toyota in 2002 that a completely new team had scored on their debut. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)