SAO PAULO Nov 10 French driver Esteban Ocon will race for Force India next season after agreeing a multi-year deal, the Silverstone-based Formula One team said in a statement at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Thursday.

Ocon replaces German Nico Hulkenberg, who has moved to Renault, in the line-up alongside Mexican Sergio Perez at a team currently fourth in the championship.

The 20-year-old is contracted long-term to Mercedes, Force India's engine provider, and made his debut this year with the lowly Manor team as a mid-season replacement for Indonesian Rio Haryanto.

"I'm still relatively new to Formula One, but spending half a season at Manor Racing has given me some valuable experience and I feel ready for this new opportunity with Sahara Force India," he said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)