Nov 9 Statistics for Sunday's Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the 21-round season:

- - - -

Lap distance: 4.309km. Total distance: 305.909km (71 laps)

Race lap record: One minute 11.473 seconds, Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia) Williams, 2004.

2015 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes

2015 winner: Rosberg

Start time: 1600 GMT (1400 local)

- - - -

CHAMPIONSHIP

Rosberg will be champion on Sunday if he wins, regardless of where Hamilton finishes.

If he does not win, the German will still be champion if he scores seven points more than his team mate.

The Formula One drivers' title has been won in Brazil six times previously (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2012).

- - - -

WINS

Lewis Hamilton's victory in Mexico was the 51st of his Formula One career, making him second equal with France's four times world champion Alain Prost in the all time lists. The only driver to have won more is Michael Schumacher (91).

Mercedes have won 49 of the last 57 races and 17 of this season's 19.

Rosberg has won nine times this year, triple world champion Hamilton eight. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are the other winners.

No driver has ever won eight races in a season and failed to win the championship, which means history will be made whoever wins the title this season. Only three (Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Schumacher) have won 10 or more races in a season.

Four-times champion Vettel has 42 wins, McLaren's Fernando Alonso 32, Rosberg 23, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Rosberg, who is level with Brazilian triple champion Nelson Piquet in the list of all-time winners, has more victories than any other non-champion in Formula One history.

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 62, Red Bull 52. McLaren last won in 2012.

- - - -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 54 of the last 57 races and all but one of this season's grands prix. They have had 12 one-twos in qualifying so far in 2016.

Hamilton has 59 career poles and is third on the all-time list behind Schumacher (68) and Ayrton Senna (65). Vettel has 46, Rosberg 30.

- - - -

POINTS

Sauber (Marcus Ericsson and Felipe Nasr) are the only team yet to score a point in 2016.

Haas's Esteban Gutierrez and Manor's Esteban Ocon have yet to open their accounts.

- - - -

BRAZIL

Felipe Massa is the last Brazilian to have won his home grand prix, doing so in 2008 and 2006, and Sunday will be his last home appearance before retirement.

Massa has not won since his last triumph at Interlagos.

Nasr is the other Brazilian in the race.

Five of the current drivers have won in Brazil: Massa, Vettel, Raikkonen, Button and Rosberg.

Rosberg has won for the last two years. No driver has ever won the Brazilian GP three times in a row.

Brazil has been on the calendar since 1973, starting at Interlagos before moving to Rio de Janeiro and then returning to Sao Paulo, with the circuit named after the late Jose Carlos Pace.

Hamilton has been on the podium three times in Brazil and never won. However he did clinch his first title there in 2008 and set fastest lap last year.

Pole position has translated into victory 12 times in 33 races in Brazil, although the last three have gone with pole. The circuit has the second shortest lap on the calendar.

- - - -

MILESTONE

Mercedes can take their 50th victory in 58 races in the V6 turbo hybrid era on Sunday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)