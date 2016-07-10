UPDATE 2-Motorcycling-Former MotoGP champion Hayden dies after cycling accident
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
SILVERSTONE, England, July 10 Lewis Hamilton won his home British Grand Prix for the third year in a row on Sunday with Mercedes team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg finishing second but under a stewards' investigation.
The triple Formula One world champion's fourth home win, from pole position, was the 47th victory of Hamilton's career and cut Rosberg's overall lead to four points after 10 of 21 races.
Rosberg was slowed by a gearbox problem with five laps remaining and crossed the line 6.9 seconds behind and with a question mark over his result after Mercedes seemingly broke the rules on radio advice by telling him to avoid seventh gear.
Red Bull's Dutch teenager Max Verstappen was third, 1.3 seconds behind Rosberg, in a race that started behind the safety car after heavy rain. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)
* American was hit by a car on Italy's Adriatic coast (Adds Superbike and MotoGP statements)
May 22 Just hours after winning pole for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, New Zealand's Scott Dixon was robbed at gunpoint by two men while buying fast food at a drive-thru restaurant, his Chip Ganassi Racing team said.