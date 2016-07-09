SILVERSTONE, England, July 9 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for his home British Grand Prix on Saturday with Mercedes team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg qualifying alongside on the front row.

Dutch teenager Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team mate Daniel Ricciardo filled the second row with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen fifth.

Hamilton's pole -- thanks to a sensational last lap after his first effort of the final phase was deleted for exceeding track limits -- was the 55th of his career and fourth at Silverstone.

The Briton will be chasing his fourth win there on Sunday, and third home success in a row, to cut Rosberg's championship lead of 11 points. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)