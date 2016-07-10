SILVERSTONE, England, July 10 Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg had his advantage over Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton cut to one point after the German was demoted from second to third place in the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Race stewards imposed a 10-second penalty on the driver for receiving help from his team via radio transmissions, in breach of the regulations.

Rosberg had finished the race, won by Hamilton for the third year in a row, 1.3 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Dutch teenager Max Verstappen.

There are 11 races remaining. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)