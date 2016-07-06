July 6 Statistics for Sunday's British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone, the 10th race of the 21-round season:

- - - -

Lap distance: 5.891km. Total distance: 306.198 km (52 laps)

Race lap record: Mark Webber (Australia) One minute 33.401 (Red Bull, 2013)

2015 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain), Mercedes, 1:32.248

2015 winner: Hamilton.

Start time: 1200 GMT

-

WINS

Champions Mercedes have won 40 of the last 47 races and eight of this season's nine.

Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton has 46 career victories. The Briton is third in the all-time lists, behind Michael Schumacher (91) and Alain Prost (51), and four ahead of Ferrari's four-times champion Sebastian Vettel.

After Austria, Hamilton has now won at 22 different circuits. Schumacher holds the record of 23 and Hamilton can equal that if he wins in Mexico or Brazil later this year.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20, Nico Rosberg 19 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Championship leader Rosberg, winner of five races so far this season, has more victories than any other non-champion in the history of the sport.

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 53, Red Bull 51. McLaren last won in 2012.

-

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 44 of the last 47 races and all but one of this season's grands prix.

Hamilton has 54 career poles and is third on the all-time lists, behind Schumacher (68) and Ayrton Senna (65). Vettel has 46, Rosberg 20.

-

POINTS

Manor scored their first point of the season in Austria, with German rookie Pascal Wehrlein.

Sauber (Marcus Ericsson and Felipe Nasr) are now the only team yet to score a point in 2016.

Renault's Jolyon Palmer, Haas's Esteban Gutierrez and Manor's Rio Haryanto have also yet to open their accounts.

-

BRITISH GRAND PRIX

Mercedes have won the last three British Grands Prix, Hamilton the last two.

Hamilton is chasing his fourth win in Britain. The only British drivers to have done that are Jim Clark (1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1967) and Nigel Mansell (1986, 1987, 1991, 1992).

Mansell is the only British driver to have won four times at Silverstone.

Pole is not a significant advantage, historically. Only five times in the last 20 races has the quickest driver in qualifying gone on to win. But every winner has started from fourth or higher since 2000.

McLaren's Jenson Button, the most experienced driver on the starting grid, has never stood on the podium at his home race in 16 attempts.

Five current drivers have won at Silverstone: Rosberg (2013), Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015), Alonso (2006, 2011), Vettel (2009) and Raikkonen (2007).

-

MILESTONES

Hamilton's win in Austria was the 250th by a British driver since the championship started in 1950. No other country has won so many. Germany is next with 164, of which Schumacher accounts for more than half. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)