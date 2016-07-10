SILVERSTONE, England, July 10 Team by team analysis of Sunday's British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone (listed in championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 3)

Hamilton's fourth win in five races, fourth in Britain and third in a row in Silverstone (first driver to do that). He has 47 career wins. Mercedes have won nine of 10 races this season. Rosberg finished second but collected a 10-second penalty for advice received over the radio, dropping him to third.

-

FERRARI (Kimi Raikkonen 5, Sebastian Vettel 9)

Raikkonen is third in the championship while Vettel, who had a five-place grid penalty and started 11th, drops to fifth. Vettel had a spin and collected a five-second penalty for forcing Massa off the track.

-

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 2, Daniel Ricciardo 4)

Verstappen's third podium of the season (a win and two seconds) makes the 18-year-old the Dutch driver with the most top-three finishes, replacing his father who had two thirds. He had started third on the grid, pulled off a spectacular overtake on Rosberg before eventually being passed again.

-

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 11, Valtteri Bottas 14)

The team's first blank of the season. Bottas was one of the first to switch from wet tyres to intermediates after the safety car came in, but spun on lap 10. Massa was forced off by Vettel as they battled for position.

-

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 6, Nico Hulkenberg 7)

The team closed the gap to Williams, now just 19 points, with their best ever showing at the track over the road from their factory. Perez might have been fifth but for a spin at turn one.

-

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 8, Daniil Kvyat 10)

Sainz was sixth at one point. He was one of several spinners, but has now scored points in five of the last six races. Kvyat scored a point for the first time since Spain, when he was demoted from Red Bull.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 12, Fernando Alonso 13)

Alonso looked competitive, pushed Massa hard and was in the top 10 before he spun on lap 24. Button started 17th.

-

HAAS (Esteban Gutierrez 16, Romain Grosjean retired)

Grosjean retired after 17 laps with a transmission failure. Gutierrez was lapped by the 28th of 52 laps.

-

RENAULT (Kevin Magnussen 17, Jolyon Palmer retired)

A double retirement, even though Magnussen was classified after stopping two laps from the end. Both cars had suspected gearbox problems. Palmer was released from his second stop on lap 16 with only three wheels. The 10-second penalty dropped him to the back and he retired on lap 38.

-

MANOR (Rio Haryanto and Pascal Wehrlein retired)

A big disappointment for Wehrlein after scoring a point in Austria. The German aqua-planed off on lap six, just after switching to intermediate tyres. Haryanto lasted 24 laps before also skidding out.

-

SAUBER (Felipe Nasr 15, Marcus Ericsson retired)

Ericsson was allowed to race after a morning medical following his crash in Saturday practice. He retired on lap 12 with an electrical issue. Nasr started 21st. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)