June 7 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, the seventh round of the 20 race season (listed in championship order and with the most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2017 2016 MC ES RU BH CN AU/AE BR MX US JP MY SG IT BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU Sebastian Vettel 1 2 2 1 2 1 3 5 5 4 4 R 5 3 6 5 4 9 R 2 2 4 3 R Lewis Hamilton 7 1 4 2 1 2 1 1 1 1 3 R 3 2 3 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 R 2 Valtteri Bottas 4 R 1 3 6 3 R 11 8 16 10 5 R 6 8 9 9 14 9 6 3 12 5 4 Kimi Raikkonen 2 R 3 4 5 4 6 R 6 R 5 4 4 4 9 6 6 5 3 4 6 R 2 3 Daniel Ricciardo 3 3 R 5 4 R 5 8 3 3 6 1 2 5 2 2 3 4 5 7 7 2 4 11 Max Verstappen 5 R 5 R 3 5 4 3 4 R 2 2 6 7 11 3 5 2 2 8 4 R 1 R Sergio Perez 13 4 6 7 9 7 8 4 10 8 7 6 8 8 5 10 11 6 17 3 10 3 7 9 Carlos Sainz 6 7 10 R 7 8 R 6 16 6 17 11 14 15 R 14 8 8 8 R 9 8 6 12 Felipe Massa 9 13 9 6 14 6 9 R 9 7 9 13 12 9 10 R 18 11 20 10 R 10 8 5 Esteban Ocon 12 5 7 10 10 10 13 12 21 18 21 16 18 18 16 - - - - - - - - - Nico Hulkenberg R 6 8 9 12 11 7 7 7 R 8 8 R 10 4 7 10 7 19 9 8 6 R R Romain Grosjean 8 10 R 8 11 R 11 NS 20 10 11 R R 11 13 13 14 R 7 13 14 13 R 8 Kevin Magnussen 10 14 13 R 8 R R 14 17 12 14 R 10 17 R 16 15 17 14 14 16 R 15 7 Pascal Wehrlein R 8 16 11 - - 14 15 R 17 22 15 16 R R 17 19 R 10 R 17 14 16 18 Daniil Kvyat 14 9 12 12 R 9 R 13 18 11 13 14 9 R 14 15 16 10 R R 12 R 10 15 Jolyon Palmer 11 15 R 13 13 R 17 R 14 13 12 10 15 R 15 19 12 R 12 15 R R 13 13 Marcus Ericsson R 11 15 R 15 R 15 R 11 14 15 12 17 16 R 18 20 R 15 17 15 R 12 14 Lance Stroll 15 16 11 R R R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Fernando Alonso - 12 NS 14 R R 10 10 13 5 16 7 7 14 7 12 7 13 18 R 11 5 R 6 Antonio Giovinazzi - - - - R 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Stoffel Vandoorne R R 14 NS R 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jenson Button R - - - - - R 16 12 9 18 9 R 12 R 8 R 12 6 11 R 9 9 10 MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia, BH-Bahrain, CN-China, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, MY-Malaysia, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, DE-Germany, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, EU-Europe, CA-Canada. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)