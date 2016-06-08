Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
June 8 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal (listed in championship order, most recent races first) Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 / 2015 MC ES RU CN BH AU/AE BR MX US RU JP SG IT BE HU GB AT CA MC ES BH CN MY Nico Rosberg 7 R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 R 2 4 17 2 8 2 1 2 1 1 3 2 3 Lewis Hamilton 1 R 2 7 3 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 R 1 1 6 1 2 1 3 2 1 1 2 Daniel Ricciardo 2 4 11 4 4 4 6 11 5 10 15 15 2 8 R 3 R 10 13 5 7 6 9 10 Kimi Raikkonen R 2 3 5 2 R 3 4 R R 8 4 3 5 7 R 8 R 4 6 5 2 4 4 Sebastian Vettel 4 3 R 2 NS 3 4 3 R 3 2 3 1 2 12 1 3 4 5 2 3 5 3 1 Max Verstappen R 1 R 8 6 10 16 9 9 4 10 9 8 12 8 4 R 8 15 R 11 R 17 7 Felipe Massa 10 8 5 6 8 5 8 DQ 6 R 4 17 R 3 6 12 4 3 6 15 6 10 5 6 Valtteri Bottas 12 5 4 10 9 8 13 5 3 R 12 5 5 4 9 13 5 5 3 14 4 4 6 5 Sergio Perez 3 7 9 11 16 13 5 12 8 5 3 12 7 6 5 R 9 9 11 7 13 8 11 13 Daniil Kvyat R 10 15 3 7 NS 10 7 4 R 5 13 6 10 4 2 6 12 9 4 10 9 R 9 Romain Grosjean 13 R 8 19 5 6 9 8 10 R R 7 13 R 3 7 R R 10 12 8 7 7 11 Fernando Alonso 5 R 6 12 - R 17 15 R 11 11 11 R 18 13 5 10 R R R R 11 12 R Carlos Sainz 8 6 12 9 R 9 11 R 13 7 R 10 9 11 R R R R 12 10 9 R 13 8 Nico Hulkenberg 6 R R 15 15 7 7 6 7 R R 6 R 7 NS R 7 6 8 11 15 13 R 14 Kevin Magnussen R 15 7 17 11 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jenson Button 9 9 10 13 R 14 12 14 14 6 9 16 R 14 14 9 R R R 8 16 NS 14 R Stoffel Vandoorne - - - - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez 11 11 17 14 R R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jolyon Palmer R 13 13 22 NS 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson R 12 14 16 12 R 14 16 12 R R 14 11 9 10 10 11 13 14 13 14 14 10 R Pascal Wehrlein 14 16 18 18 13 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Felipe Nasr R 14 16 20 14 15 15 13 R 9 6 10 10 13 11 11 NS 11 16 9 12 12 8 12 Rio Haryanto 15 17 R 21 17 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia, CN-China, BH-Bahrain, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, CA-Canada, MY-Malaysia. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.