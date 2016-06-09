MONTREAL, June 9 Heineken and Formula One announced a multi-year global partnership on Thursday that the Dutch brewer said would complement their existing platforms, including a long-standing sponsorship of European soccer's Champions League.

No financial details were given for the deal, announced at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The partnership will start in September with title sponsorship of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

From 2017, Heineken will be the title partner of three grands prix as well as Formula One's exclusive global beer partner. No branding will appear on race cars. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)