MONTREAL, June 11 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with championship-leading Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg qualifying alongside him on the front row.

It was the Briton's fifth pole position at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where he has won four times, and 53rd of his career.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel qualified third with Australian Daniel Ricciardo lining up fourth for Red Bull. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)