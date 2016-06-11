UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Hayden 'extremely critical' after cycling accident
* Rossi hails "one of the best friends" (Adds World Superbike statement, details)
MONTREAL, June 11 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with championship-leading Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg qualifying alongside him on the front row.
It was the Briton's fifth pole position at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where he has won four times, and 53rd of his career.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel qualified third with Australian Daniel Ricciardo lining up fourth for Red Bull. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)
* Rossi hails "one of the best friends" (Adds World Superbike statement, details)
ROME, May 18 Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden spent a second day in intensive care on Thursday after colliding with a car while cycling in eastern Italy, the American's Honda World Superbike team said on Thursday.