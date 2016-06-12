Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
MONTREAL, June 12 Britain's triple world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix for the fifth time on Sunday and slashed Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg's championship lead to nine points.
Rosberg, winner of the opening four races of the Formula One season, finished fifth.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took second place with Finland's Valtteri Bottas third for Williams.
Rosberg now has 116 points to Hamilton's 107 after seven of 21 rounds. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.