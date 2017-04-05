Motor racing-'Devastated' Hamilton seeks answers to tyre mystery
MONACO, May 27 Lewis Hamilton declared himself 'devastated' on Saturday after failing to qualify his Mercedes in the top half of the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix.
April 5 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, second round of the season (listed in championship order and with the most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 AU/AE BR MX US JP MY SG IT BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/ Sebastian Vettel 1 3 5 5 4 4 R 5 3 6 5 4 9 R 2 2 4 3 R 2 NS 3 Lewis Hamilton 2 1 1 1 1 3 R 3 2 3 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 R 2 7 3 2 Valtteri Bottas 3 R 11 8 16 10 5 R 6 8 9 9 14 9 6 3 12 5 4 10 9 8 Kimi Raikkonen 4 6 R 6 R 5 4 4 4 9 6 6 5 3 4 6 R 2 3 5 2 R Max Verstappen 5 4 3 4 R 2 2 6 7 11 3 5 2 2 8 4 R 1 R 8 6 10 Felipe Massa 6 9 R 9 7 9 13 12 9 10 R 18 11 20 10 R 10 8 5 6 8 5 Sergio Perez 7 8 4 10 8 7 6 8 8 5 10 11 6 17 3 10 3 7 9 11 16 13 Carlos Sainz 8 R 6 16 6 17 11 14 15 R 14 8 8 8 R 9 8 6 12 9 R 9 Daniil Kvyat 9 R 13 18 11 13 14 9 R 14 15 16 10 R R 12 R 10 15 3 7 NS Esteban Ocon 10 13 12 21 18 21 16 18 18 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - Nico Hulkenberg 11 7 7 7 R 8 8 R 10 4 7 10 7 19 9 8 6 R R 15 15 7 Antonio Giovinazzi 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Stoffel Vandoorne 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10 - Fernando Alonso R 10 10 13 5 16 7 7 14 7 12 7 13 18 R 11 5 R 6 12 - R Daniel Ricciardo R 5 8 3 3 6 1 2 5 2 2 3 4 5 7 7 2 4 11 4 4 4 Romain Grosjean R 11 NS 20 10 11 R R 11 13 13 14 R 7 13 14 13 R 8 19 5 6 Kevin Magnussen R R 14 17 12 14 R 10 17 R 16 15 17 14 14 16 R 15 7 17 11 12 Jolyon Palmer R 17 R 14 13 12 10 15 R 15 19 12 R 12 15 R R 13 13 22 NS 11 Marcus Ericsson R 15 R 11 14 15 12 17 16 R 18 20 R 15 17 15 R 12 14 16 12 R Lance Stroll R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Pascal Wehrlein - 14 15 R 17 22 15 16 R R 17 19 R 10 R 17 14 16 18 18 13 16 AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, MY-Malaysia, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, DE-Germany, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia, CN-China, BH-Bahrain. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
MONACO, May 27 Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years, all nine of them, on Saturday with pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix.