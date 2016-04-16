SHANGHAI Nico Hulkenberg was handed a three place starting grid penalty for Sunday's Chinese Formula One Grand Prix after the left front wheel on his Force India car came off and bounced away during Saturday's qualifying.

Race stewards ruled that the team were responsible for sending the German out on track with an unsecured wheel.

The incident brought an early end to the middle part of qualifying.

Hulkenberg, who had qualified 10th, will now line up 13th on the grid and behind the McLaren pair of Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button.

Williams's Brazilian driver Felipe Massa moves up to 10th for the third race of the season.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle, editing by Alan Baldwin)