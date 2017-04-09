Motor racing-Raikkonen ends the long wait for pole
MONACO, May 27 Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years, all nine of them, on Saturday with pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix.
SHANGHAI, April 9 Lewis Hamilton took victory for Mercedes in Sunday's Chinese Formula One Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in second and Max Verstappen of Red Bull taking third.
Hamilton crossed the line 6.2 seconds ahead of Vettel, the winner of last month's season-opening race in Australia.
MONACO, May 27 Ferrari veteran Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years and upstaged his championship-leading team mate Sebastian Vettel to take pole position at the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.