SHANGHAI Germany's Nico Rosberg beat Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo to take pole position for Mercedes in qualifying on Saturday for the Chinese Grand Prix.

Rosberg, the winner of the first two races of the Formula One season, clocked a best lap of one minute 35.402 seconds, over half a second quicker than the Australian.

Finn Kimi Raikkonen was third for Ferrari, while team mate and four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel will start fourth for Sunday's race.

World champion Lewis Hamilton, already carrying a five-place grid penalty for a change of gearbox, will start from the back of the grid after failing to set a time in qualifying due to engine problems with his Mercedes.

