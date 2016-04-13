April 13 Statistics for Sunday's Chinese Formula One Grand Prix, the third race of the 21-round season:

- - - -

Lap distance: 5.451km Total distance: 305.066km (56 laps)

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari, one minute 32.238 seconds (2004)

2015 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

2015 winner: Hamilton

Start time: 0600 GMT/1400 local

- - - -

WINS

Champions Mercedes have won the last eight races, with Rosberg chasing his sixth win in a row after his victories in Australia and Bahrain.

Seven other drivers have won five in a row in Formula One history and all ended up as champion that season. Only Germany's Sebastian Vettel (nine in a row), compatriot Michael Schumacher and Italy's Alberto Ascari (seven each) have won more than five in a row.

Mercedes also won eight races in a row between Italy 2014 and Australia 2015.

Mercedes won 16 of the 19 races last season, with a record 12 one-two finishes. Ferrari won the other three.

Hamilton, now a triple world champion, has 43 career victories, putting him third in the all-time lists and one win ahead of Ferrari's four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Schumacher holds the record of 91, with Alain Prost on 51.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20, Rosberg 16 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Red Bull 50 and Mercedes 47. McLaren have not won for 59 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012.

- - - -

POLE POSITION

Hamilton's pole in Bahrain was the 51st of his career, the third most of all time. Michael Schumacher had a record 68 and the late Brazilian Ayrton Senna 65.

The Briton has been on pole in both races this season. He had 11 poles last season to Rosberg's seven and Vettel's one. Vettel has 46 career poles, Rosberg 22.

Mercedes have been one-two on the starting grid in the last eight races.

- - - -

POINTS

Mercedes and Williams are the only teams to have scored points with both cars in both races this season.

- - - -

CHINA

The race made its debut on the calendar in 2004 and seven of the 12 Chinese Grands Prix have been won from pole.

Hamilton is the most successful there with four wins (2008, 2011, 2014, 2015), and is the only driver to win two years in a row, while Alonso has two (2005, 2013).

Ferrari have won four times, McLaren three. Button and Alonso are the only drivers to have finished every Chinese Grand Prix.

Rosberg took his first F1 pole and win in China in 2012. The circuit also saw Red Bull's first F1 win in 2009.

- - - -

MILESTONES

Nico Rosberg's victory in Bahrain, the 16th of his career, pulled the German level with Britain's Stirling Moss as the most successful Formula One driver without a world championship to his name.

Stoffel Vandoorne's 10th place in Bahrain on his Formula One debut for McLaren made him the first Belgian to score a point since Thierry Boutsen in 1992.

Vettel's engine failure on the formation lap in Bahrain was the first time the German had not started in 160 races. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)