April 5 Statistics for Sunday's Chinese Formula One Grand Prix in Shanghai (Round two of 20 races):

Lap distance: 5.451km. Total distance: 307.574km (58 laps)

Race lap record: One minute 32.238 seconds. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari, 2004.

2016 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:35.402

2016 winner: Rosberg

Start time: 0600 GMT/1400 local.

WINS

Sebastian Vettel's victory for Ferrari in the Australian season-opener was the Italian team's first since 2015.

Champions Mercedes have won 51 of 60 races since the introduction of the 1.6 litre V6 turbo hybrid power units in 2014.

Red Bull, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Dutch teenager Max Verstappen, were the only non-Mercedes winners last season.

Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton has 53 career victories, putting him second in the all-time list behind Michael Schumacher (91). Vettel has 43, McLaren's Fernando Alonso is on 32 and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20.

Ferrari have won 225 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 64 and Red Bull 52. McLaren and Williams have not won a race since 2012.

FERRARI

Ferrari last won the opening race of the season in 2010, in Bahrain with Fernando Alonso, and last led the championship in 2012.

The Italian team last won the first two races of a championship in 2004, with Michael Schumacher.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton now has 62 career poles after taking the top slot in Australia. He is three short of the late Ayrton Senna's career total and six behind Schumacher's record 68.

Mercedes have been on pole in 57 of the last 60 races.

PODIUM

Hamilton's second place in Melbourne was his 105th podium finish. One more and the Briton joins Alain Prost in second place on the all-time list. Schumacher has a record 155.

CHINA

The race made its debut on the calendar in 2004 and eight of the 13 Chinese Grands Prix have been won from pole.

Hamilton is the most successful there with four wins (2008, 2011, 2014, 2015), and is the only driver to win two years in a row, while Alonso has two (2005, 2013). Vettel and team mate Kimi Raikkonen have both won once.

Ferrari and Mercedes have won four times, McLaren three. Alonso is the only driver on the grid to have finished every race in China.

The circuit saw Red Bull's first F1 win in 2009.

Last year's race saw more overtaking than any other, according to Pirelli statistics, with 128 moves. Hamilton alone made 18 of them after starting at the back of the field.

There were no retirements in last year's race.

MILESTONE

Mercedes are making their 150th start as a constructor. They can also take their 75th pole position.

Vettel is the first non-Mercedes driver to lead the championship in the V6 turbo hybrid era (since 2014). (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)