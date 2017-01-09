Motor racing-One F1 comeback is enough for Button
MONACO, May 29 Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
MEXICO CITY Jan 9 Mexican driver Esteban Gutierrez will compete in his home Formula E electric race in April after losing his Formula One seat at the U.S-owned Haas team.
Any real hopes Gutierrez had of staying on the grand prix grid took a hit last week when the Manor team went into administration.
Formula E organisers, announcing the move at a Mexico City news conference with chief executive Alejandro Agag, said the 25-year-old former Ferrari reserve was also analysing his options to race in their series in the 2017/18 season.
Gutierrez, who failed to score a point last year, has been replaced by Denmark's Kevin Magnussen alongside Frenchman Romain Grosjean at Haas for the season that starts in Australia on March 26,
Formula E has attracted several ex-Formula One drivers and Gutierrez's presence will be a boost for organisers of the Mexican race. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MONACO, May 29 Once-dominant Mercedes are now the underdogs in the Formula One title race, team boss Toto Wolff said after rivals Ferrari took a resounding one-two in Monaco on Sunday.