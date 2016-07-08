LONDON, July 8 Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen has renewed his contract with Ferrari and will race for them again next season, the Formula One team said on Friday.

"The driver line-up for the 2017 racing season will still consist of the Finnish driver and Sebastian Vettel," the Ferrari statement said.

Raikkonen, who won the drivers' title with Ferrari in 2007, is currently level on points with team mate Vettel ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, behind Lewis Hamilton and leader Nico Rosberg. (Editing by Keith Weir; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)