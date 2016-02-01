LONDON The Force India Formula One team have taken on 16-year-old Russian Nikita Mazepin, whose billionaire father Dmitry is owner of mineral fertilizer producer Uralchem, as a development driver.

"My goal is to race in Formula One in the future and today’s news takes me closer to achieving that objective," the teenager said in a statement from the British-based team on Monday.

Apart from Force India duties, Mazepin will race for Hitech GP in the European Formula Three championship this year with sponsorship from Uralchem and Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer.

Force India's co-owner Vijay Mallya said Mazepin would become 'fully embedded' in his team in a long-term association that would help develop the skills needed to become a Formula One driver.

Mercedes-powered Force India, who have had cash-flow problems in the past and sought an advance on their 2016 championship money to tide them through the winter, finished fifth out of 10 teams last season.

"We plan to use him extensively on our new simulator and he will also support our in-season testing programme," said Mallya, the liquor baron who co-owns the team with India's Sahara Group.

"It’s also exciting for the team to begin working with a young Russian driver given the success of the Russian Grand Prix in recent years.

"It’s a market with huge potential for Formula One and the emergence of young talents, such as Nikita, will ensure interest in the sport continues to grow rapidly."

