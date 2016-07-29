(Corrects final para to say Button has finished in the points in four races this season)

HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 29 Jenson Button is fit to drive in the German Formula One Grand Prix after being taken to hospital for a precautionary eye check-up following Friday's practice session.

"On my way back to Hockenheim from the Mannheim hospital for an eye examination, foreign body found and removed," Button said on Twitter.

"All good for tomorrow."

The 2009 world champion, who ended both sessions on Friday in eighth place, complained of eye irritation during the afternoon, his McLaren team said.

The Briton underwent a checks at the circuit medical centre before being taken to hospital.

The 36-year-old completed only 16 laps in the second session compared to 21 for his team mate Fernando Alonso.

Button lies 15th in the drivers' standings having finished in the points in four of the 11 races this season.