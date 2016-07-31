Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 31 Britain's Lewis Hamilton eased his Mercedes to a dominant victory in the German Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday and secured his fourth victory in a row.
World championship leader Hamilton overtook his team mate Nico Rosberg, who was in pole position, at the start and crossed the finish line well ahead of the Red Bulls of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.
German Rosberg finished fourth with the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen fifth and sixth.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.