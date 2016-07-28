HOCKENHEIM, Germany Force India's Sergio Perez has said he is yet to decide if he will drive for the Formula One team next season.

When asked by reporters at Hockenheim on Thursday if it was possible he could leave Force India after this season, Mexico's Perez replied: "Yes."

"It’s up to me and the group of sponsors... the decision is not only down to me,” he added ahead of this weekend's German Grand Prix.

“If we’re moving around teams, we take the decision together with the group of sponsors that I have and that decision has not been taken.”

Force India's co-owner Vijay Mallya said earlier this month at the British Grand Prix that both Perez and team mate Nico Hulkenberg would be driving for the Silverstone-based outfit next year.

Hulkenberg on Thursday confirmed he would be staying, but Perez said at the last race in Hungary that his situation was not clear-cut and that his sponsors would play a key role in deciding his future.

The 26-year-old added on Thursday that he hopes to know where he will be driving next year by the time the sport returns from its annual summer break, which begins following Sunday’s race.

“But you never know in this business,” said Perez, who is strongly supported by Mexican telecoms billionaire Carlos Slim Domit.

“My deals are not so simple as I have a lot of sponsors that have to do deals and so it takes longer...”

Perez has rebuilt his career since being dropped by McLaren at the end of 2013 after a single season with the team.

He has been on the podium twice this season and was linked in media speculation with a move to Ferrari before the Italian team announced Finland's 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen was staying for another season.

(Editing by Toby Davis)