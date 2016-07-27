July 27 Statistics for Sunday's German Formula One Grand Prix, the 12th race of the 21-round season:

- - - -

Lap distance: 4.574km. Total distance: 306.458km (67 laps)

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) one minute 13.780 seconds, 2004 (McLaren)

2014 pole (No race in 2015): Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:16.540

2014 winner: Rosberg.

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

WINS

Champions Mercedes have won 42 of the last 49 races and 10 of this season's 11.

Rosberg and triple world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton have won five each. Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the other winner.

Hamilton has 48 career victories. The Briton is third in the all-time list behind Schumacher (91) and Alain Prost (51), and six ahead of Ferrari's four-times champion Vettel.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20, Rosberg 19 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Rosberg has more victories than any other non-champion in the history of the sport.

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 55, Red Bull 51. McLaren last won in 2012.

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 46 of the last 49 races and all but one of this season's grands prix.

Hamilton has 55 career poles and is third on the all-time list behind Schumacher (68) and Ayrton Senna (65). Vettel has 46, Rosberg 26.

POINTS

Sauber (Marcus Ericsson and Felipe Nasr) are the only team yet to score a point in 2016.

Renault's Jolyon Palmer, Haas's Esteban Gutierrez and Manor's Rio Haryanto have also yet to open their accounts.

GERMAN GRAND PRIX

There was no race in Germany last year.

Sunday will be the 62nd German Grand Prix since 1950, and 35th at Hockenheim.

Hamilton won in 2008, Rosberg in 2014.

Germany has four current drivers - Vettel, Rosberg, Nico Hulkenberg and Pascal Wehrlein.

Four German drivers have won the German Grand Prix since the championship started in 1950 - Michael and Ralf Schumacher, Vettel and Rosberg. Michael Schumacher won four times, once with Benetton and three times with Ferrari.

Six of the nine races to date at the redesigned Hockenheim (since 2002) have been won from pole. Only once has the winner started off the front row (Alonso from third in 2005).

MILESTONES

Hamilton's win in Hungary put him into the overall lead in the championship for the first time in 2016.

Sunday will be Vettel's first home race as a Ferrari driver. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)