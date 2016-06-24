LONDON, June 24 Monaco-born teenager Charles Leclerc will replace Mexican Esteban Gutierrez in Friday first practice sessions at five Formula One races this season, starting with Silverstone next month, the U.S-owned Haas team said on Friday.

The 18-year-old Ferrari academy driver, who is currently competing in the GP3 series and won the season-opener in Spain, will also feature in practice in Hungary, Germany, Malaysia and Abu Dhabi.

"I'm honoured by the faith Haas F1 Team and Ferrari have in me. This is an important step toward my ultimate goal of becoming a Formula One driver," the Monegasque said in a statement.

Haas are Formula One's newest team, making their debut this season with Ferrari engines and technical support. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Larry Fine)