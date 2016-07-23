BUDAPEST, July 23 Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg snatched pole position from Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton in the final seconds of a marathon Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday.

Triple world champion Hamilton, who will start second on the grid in Sunday's race, was forced to slow on his final fast lap after McLaren's Fernando Alonso spun ahead of him and brought out the yellow warning flags.

After a session much delayed by rain and crashes, with four red flags in a first phase that lasted for 72 minutes, Australian Daniel Ricciardo qualified third for Red Bull. Dutch team mate Max Verstappen will start fourth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)