Motor racing: Di Resta replaces unwell Massa in Hungary

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Britain's Paul di Resta was drafted in as a replacement for unwell Brazilian Felipe Massa at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Scot last raced in 2013 with Force India.

"After feeling unwell during practice in Budapest on Friday and Saturday, Felipe Massa will not drive for the remainder of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend," the former champions said in a statement.

Massa had gone to hospital for precautionary tests on Friday after feeling unwell and dizzy during practice. He was cleared to take part in Saturday’s final session before qualifying but ended it early.

"He felt unwell again during FP3 (third practice) and has made the decision to withdraw from the weekend," said the team.

"Williams supports Felipe’s decision and the team will work with him to ensure he makes a full recovery, with a view to return to the race track for the Belgian Grand Prix.

"Following this decision, the team’s reserve driver Paul di Resta will drive alongside Lance Stroll for the remainder of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend."

Massa had been due to leave Formula One at the end of last season but returned after Valtteri Bottas moved to Mercedes as replacement for retired 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.

Hungary has been a race of special significance for the Brazilian since he suffered near-fatal head injuries after being hit on the helmet by a bouncing spring during qualifying in 2009.

The then-Ferrari driver spent several days in hospital in an induced coma after that incident.