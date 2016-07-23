BUDAPEST, World championship leader Nico Rosberg limbered up for qualifying by setting the fastest time for Mercedes in Saturday's final practice session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix.

The German, who agreed a two-year extension to his Mercedes contract on Thursday, lapped the 4.3-km Hungaroring in one minute 20.261 seconds.

Dutch driver Max Verstappen was second quickest, 0.002 seconds slower, for Red Bull.

World champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth behind Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, 0.508 seconds adrift of Rosberg.

The Briton, winner of four of the last five races, is favourite to score an unprecedented fifth Hungarian win on Sunday.

Finn Kimi Raikkonen was fifth for Ferrari ahead of team mate Sebastian Vettel with the German, who won in Hungary last year, nearly a second off the pace.

Rosberg has a slim one-point advantage over Hamilton in the championship.

Final practice highlighted the challenge drivers face instaying within track limits.

The sport's governing body is taking a "zero tolerance" approach to drivers running wide of the track in certain corners and lap times set by doing so in qualifying will be deleted.

