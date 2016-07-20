July 20 Statistics for Sunday's Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix, the 11th race of the 21-round season:

- - - -

Lap distance: 4.381km. Total distance: 306.63km (70 laps)

Race lap record: One minute 19.071 seconds (Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, 2004)

2015 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

2015 winner: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

WINS

Champions Mercedes have won 41 of the last 48 races and nine of this season's 10.

Nico Rosberg has won five this season, Hamilton four.

Triple world champion Hamilton has 47 career victories. The Briton is third in the all-time list behind Schumacher (91) and Alain Prost (51), and five ahead of Ferrari's four-times champion Vettel.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20, Rosberg 19 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Championship leader Rosberg has more victories than any other non-champion in the history of the sport.

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 54, Red Bull 51. McLaren last won in 2012.

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 45 of the last 48 races and all but one of this season's grands prix.

Hamilton has 55 career poles and is third on the all-time list behind Schumacher (68) and Ayrton Senna (65). Vettel has 46, Rosberg 20.

POINTS

Sauber (Marcus Ericsson and Felipe Nasr) are the only team yet to score a point in 2016.

Renault's Jolyon Palmer, Haas's Esteban Gutierrez and Manor's Rio Haryanto have also yet to open their accounts.

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

Hamilton has won four times in Hungary, a record he shares with Schumacher. While three of those wins were from pole, he is the only driver to win from pole in the last 10 years at the Hungaroring.

Raikkonen has made more podium appearances (seven) in Hungary than any current driver.

It has been 12 years since the winner in Hungary also won the championship that year. The last was Schumacher in 2004.

Button (2006) and Alonso (2003) took their first wins in Hungary. Button's was from 14th on the grid, which remains the lowest winning start for the race. The Briton's 2011 win was in his 200th race.

Hungary's debut in 1986 made it the first F1 race in eastern Europe behind what was then the 'Iron Curtain'. This weekend's race is the 31st Hungarian GP.

Thirteen of the 30 races to date have been won from pole.

The track is the slowest permanent circuit on the calendar.

Zsolt Baumgartner, with Minardi, is the only Hungarian driver to have competed in his home race (in 2003 and 2004).

MILESTONES

Max Verstappen's second place at Silverstone was his third podium of the season, one more than his father Jos managed in his entire 106 race F1 career. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)