MONZA, Italy, Sept 3 Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne will replace Jenson Button in the McLaren race driver line-up next year, with the 2009 Formula One world champion still available if needed and also under contract for 2018.

Vandoorne will partner Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso.

"Forget the word 'retirement'," team head Ron Dennis said of 36-year-old Button, who won his title with Brawn GP. "Jenson is one of the team's drivers for the next two years and if he is needed next year, he will drive." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Writing by Rex Gowar)