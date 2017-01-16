Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
LONDON Formula One driver line-ups for the 2017 season after Mercedes announced Valtteri Bottas as replacement for retired world champion Nico Rosberg, and Williams brought Brazilian Felipe Massa out of retirement to take the Finn's place.
- - - -
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton (Britain)
Valtteri Bottas (Finland)
-
RED BULL
Daniel Ricciardo (Australia)
Max Verstappen (Netherlands)
-
FERRARI
Sebastian Vettel (Germany)
Kimi Raikkonen (Finland)
-
FORCE INDIA
Sergio Perez (Mexico)
Esteban Ocon (France)
-
WILLIAMS
Felipe Massa (Brazil)
Lance Stroll (Canada)
-
MCLAREN
Fernando Alonso (Spain)
Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium)
-
TORO ROSSO
Carlos Sainz (Spain)
Daniil Kvyat (Russia)
-
HAAS
Romain Grosjean (France)
Kevin Magnussen (Denmark)
-
RENAULT
Nico Hulkenberg (Germany)
Jolyon Palmer (Britain)
-
SAUBER
Marcus Ericsson (Sweden)
Pascal Wehrlein (Germany)
-
MANOR
To be confirmed
(Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.