Sept 28 Statistics for Sunday's Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix, the 16th race of the 21-round season:

Lap distance: 5.543km. Total distance: 310.408km (56 laps)

Race lap record: One minute 34.223 seconds. Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia) Williams, 2004.

2015 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:49.834

2015 winner: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari

Start time: 0700 GMT (1500 local)

WINS

Germany's Nico Rosberg has won the last three races for champions Mercedes.

Mercedes have won 46 of the last 53 races and 14 of this season's 15.

Rosberg has won eight this year, triple world champion Lewis Hamilton six. Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the other winner this season.

Hamilton has 49 career victories. The Briton is third in the all-time list behind Michael Schumacher (91) and Alain Prost (51), and seven ahead of Ferrari's four-times world champion Vettel.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, Rosberg 22, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Rosberg, who is now level with 1996 champion Damon Hill in 13th place on the all-time win lists, has more victories than any other non-champion in the history of the sport.

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 59, Red Bull 51. McLaren last won in 2012.

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 50 of the last 53 races and all but one of this season's grands prix.

Hamilton has 56 career poles and is third on the all-time list behind Schumacher (68) and Ayrton Senna (65). Vettel has 46, Rosberg 29.

POINTS

Sauber (Marcus Ericsson and Felipe Nasr) are the only team yet to score a point in 2016.

Renault's Jolyon Palmer, Haas's Esteban Gutierrez and Manor's Esteban Ocon have yet to open their accounts.

MALAYSIAN GRAND PRIX

Vettel is a record four times winner at Sepang (2010, 2011, 2013, 2015) while Alonso (2005, 2007, 2012) has three victories there. Raikkonen has won twice (2003, 2008), Button and Hamilton once.

Ferrari have won seven of the 17 races held to date in Malaysia.

Nine of the 17 have been won from pole. The lowest grid placing ending in victory was Alonso's 2012 win from eighth place.

Button took his first F1 podium at Sepang in 2004 and has started 16 times there, more than any other driver.

Hamilton has been on pole three times in Malaysia.

Mercedes have Malaysian oil giant Petronas as title sponsor.

MILESTONES

Mercedes can win the constructors' championship on Sunday for the third year in a row.

Hamilton can become only the third driver to win 50 races.

McLaren's Jenson Button, the 2009 world champion, will be starting his 300th grand prix. Only two other drivers have reached that mark -- Brazilian Rubens Barrichello (323) and Michael Schumacher (307).

Singapore was Rosberg's 200th race and he became the 16th driver to reach that mark. He was the first non-champion to win that race.

Ricciardo's fastest lap in Singapore was Red Bull's 50th. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)