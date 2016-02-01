LONDON Feb 1 Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado announced on Monday he had lost his Formula One drive, with the seat at Renault-owned Lotus now looking certain to be taken by Denmark's Kevin Magnussen.

"Today, with great humility, I tell you that I will not be on the Formula One starting grid for the 2016 season," he told his 710,000 followers in a statement on his Twitter account.

Renault are due to present their team line-up at a news conference in Paris on Wednesday.

Media reports said Magnussen, who raced for McLaren in 2014 before being released last year, had signed a contract to replace Maldonado after problems with the Venezuelan's sponsorship money from state oil company PDVSA. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams)