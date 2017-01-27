Motor racing-One F1 comeback is enough for Button
MONACO, May 29 Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
LONDON Jan 27 The Manor Formula One team has ceased trading and a formal redundancy process for all 212 staff will start next week, administrators FRP Advisory said on Friday.
The British-based team, last in the 2016 championship, was placed in administration earlier in January.
"It is deeply regrettable that the team has had to cease trading and close its doors," said joint administrator Geoff Rowley in a statement.
"We shall initiate a formal redundancy process for all staff on Tuesday, once they have been paid for the full month of January." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ossian Shine)
MONACO, May 29 Once-dominant Mercedes are now the underdogs in the Formula One title race, team boss Toto Wolff said after rivals Ferrari took a resounding one-two in Monaco on Sunday.