Oct 26 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix, round 19 of 21 races. Drivers listed in championship order, most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 / 2015 US JP MY SG IT BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/AE BR MX US RU JP Nico Rosberg 2 1 3 1 1 1 4 2 3 4 1 5 7 R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 R 2 Lewis Hamilton 1 3 R 3 2 3 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 R 2 7 3 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Daniel Ricciardo 3 6 1 2 5 2 2 3 4 5 7 7 2 4 11 4 4 4 6 11 5 10 15 15 Sebastian Vettel 4 4 R 5 3 6 5 4 9 R 2 2 4 3 R 2 NS 3 4 3 R 3 2 3 Kimi Raikkonen R 5 4 4 4 9 6 6 5 3 4 6 R 2 3 5 2 R 3 4 R R 8 4 Max Verstappen R 2 2 6 7 11 3 5 2 2 8 4 R 1 R 8 6 10 16 9 9 4 10 9 Sergio Perez 8 7 6 8 8 5 10 11 6 17 3 10 3 7 9 11 16 13 5 12 8 5 3 12 Valtteri Bottas 16 10 5 R 6 8 9 9 14 9 6 3 12 5 4 10 9 8 13 5 3 R 12 5 Nico Hulkenberg R 8 8 R 10 4 7 10 7 19 9 8 6 R R 15 15 7 7 6 7 R R 6 Fernando Alonso 5 16 7 7 14 7 12 7 13 18 R 11 5 R 6 12 - R 17 15 R 11 11 11 Felipe Massa 7 9 13 12 9 10 R 18 11 20 10 R 10 8 5 6 8 5 8 DQ 6 R 4 17 Carlos Sainz 6 17 11 14 15 R 14 8 8 8 R 9 8 6 12 9 R 9 11 R 13 7 R 10 Romain Grosjean 10 11 R R 11 13 13 14 R 7 13 14 13 R 8 19 5 6 9 8 10 R R 7 Daniil Kvyat 11 13 14 9 R 14 15 16 10 R R 12 R 10 15 3 7 NS 10 7 4 R 5 13 Jenson Button 9 18 9 R 12 R 8 R 12 6 11 R 9 9 10 13 R 14 12 14 14 6 9 16 Kevin Magnussen 12 14 R 10 17 R 16 15 17 14 14 16 R 15 7 17 11 12 - - - - - - Jolyon Palmer 13 12 10 15 R 15 19 12 R 12 15 R R 13 13 22 NS 11 - - - - - - Pascal Wehrlein 17 22 15 16 R R 17 19 R 10 R 17 14 16 18 18 13 16 - - - - - - Stoffel Vandoorne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10 - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez R 20 R 11 13 12 11 13 16 11 16 13 11 11 17 14 R R - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson 14 15 12 17 16 R 18 20 R 15 17 15 R 12 14 16 12 R 14 16 12 R R 14 Felipe Nasr 15 19 R 13 R 17 R 17 15 13 12 18 R 14 16 20 14 15 15 13 R 9 6 10 Rio Haryanto - - - - - - 20 21 R 16 18 19 15 17 R 21 17 R - - - - - - Esteban Ocon 18 21 16 18 18 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - US-United States, JP-Japan, MY-Malaysia, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, DE-Germany, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia,CN-China, BH-Bahrain, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)