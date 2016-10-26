Motor racing- New Zealand's Scott Dixon wins Indy 500 pole
May 21 New Zealand's Scott Dixon won the pole for next week's Indy 500 when he posted the fastest average speed in a nine-car shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Oct 26 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix, round 19 of 21 races. Drivers listed in championship order, most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 / 2015 US JP MY SG IT BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/AE BR MX US RU JP Nico Rosberg 2 1 3 1 1 1 4 2 3 4 1 5 7 R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 R 2 Lewis Hamilton 1 3 R 3 2 3 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 R 2 7 3 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Daniel Ricciardo 3 6 1 2 5 2 2 3 4 5 7 7 2 4 11 4 4 4 6 11 5 10 15 15 Sebastian Vettel 4 4 R 5 3 6 5 4 9 R 2 2 4 3 R 2 NS 3 4 3 R 3 2 3 Kimi Raikkonen R 5 4 4 4 9 6 6 5 3 4 6 R 2 3 5 2 R 3 4 R R 8 4 Max Verstappen R 2 2 6 7 11 3 5 2 2 8 4 R 1 R 8 6 10 16 9 9 4 10 9 Sergio Perez 8 7 6 8 8 5 10 11 6 17 3 10 3 7 9 11 16 13 5 12 8 5 3 12 Valtteri Bottas 16 10 5 R 6 8 9 9 14 9 6 3 12 5 4 10 9 8 13 5 3 R 12 5 Nico Hulkenberg R 8 8 R 10 4 7 10 7 19 9 8 6 R R 15 15 7 7 6 7 R R 6 Fernando Alonso 5 16 7 7 14 7 12 7 13 18 R 11 5 R 6 12 - R 17 15 R 11 11 11 Felipe Massa 7 9 13 12 9 10 R 18 11 20 10 R 10 8 5 6 8 5 8 DQ 6 R 4 17 Carlos Sainz 6 17 11 14 15 R 14 8 8 8 R 9 8 6 12 9 R 9 11 R 13 7 R 10 Romain Grosjean 10 11 R R 11 13 13 14 R 7 13 14 13 R 8 19 5 6 9 8 10 R R 7 Daniil Kvyat 11 13 14 9 R 14 15 16 10 R R 12 R 10 15 3 7 NS 10 7 4 R 5 13 Jenson Button 9 18 9 R 12 R 8 R 12 6 11 R 9 9 10 13 R 14 12 14 14 6 9 16 Kevin Magnussen 12 14 R 10 17 R 16 15 17 14 14 16 R 15 7 17 11 12 - - - - - - Jolyon Palmer 13 12 10 15 R 15 19 12 R 12 15 R R 13 13 22 NS 11 - - - - - - Pascal Wehrlein 17 22 15 16 R R 17 19 R 10 R 17 14 16 18 18 13 16 - - - - - - Stoffel Vandoorne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10 - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez R 20 R 11 13 12 11 13 16 11 16 13 11 11 17 14 R R - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson 14 15 12 17 16 R 18 20 R 15 17 15 R 12 14 16 12 R 14 16 12 R R 14 Felipe Nasr 15 19 R 13 R 17 R 17 15 13 12 18 R 14 16 20 14 15 15 13 R 9 6 10 Rio Haryanto - - - - - - 20 21 R 16 18 19 15 17 R 21 17 R - - - - - - Esteban Ocon 18 21 16 18 18 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - US-United States, JP-Japan, MY-Malaysia, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, DE-Germany, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia,CN-China, BH-Bahrain, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
May 21 New Zealand's Scott Dixon won the pole for next week's Indy 500 when he posted the fastest average speed in a nine-car shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
May 21 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Portugal on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 199 2. Hyundai Motorsport 173 3. Toyota Gazoo Racing 113 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 85