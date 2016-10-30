Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Lewis Hamilton won the Mexican Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday to cut Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg's lead to 19 points and prevent the German taking his first title with two races to spare.
The pole-to-flag victory was the triple world champion's eighth of the season and put him level with France's Alain Prost in the all-time lists with 51 career victories. Only Michael Schumacher (91) has won more.
Rosberg, who would have clinched the title had he won and Hamilton finished 10th or lower, finished 8.354 seconds behind to anchor champions Mercedes to their sixth one-two finish of the season.
The German can clinch the title if he wins the penultimate round at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit in Brazil in two weeks' time.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took third place when Red Bull's Dutch teenager Max Verstappen, who provided much of the afternoon's entertainment, was penalised after the chequered flag for gaining an advantage when going off the track. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.