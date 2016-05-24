Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
May 24 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix (listed in championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 / 2015 ES RU CN BH AU/AE BR MX US RU JP SG IT BE HU GB AT CA MC ES BH CN MY AU/ Nico Rosberg R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 R 2 4 17 2 8 2 1 2 1 1 3 2 3 2 Kimi Raikkonen 2 3 5 2 R 3 4 R R 8 4 3 5 7 R 8 R 4 6 5 2 4 4 R Lewis Hamilton R 2 7 3 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 R 1 1 6 1 2 1 3 2 1 1 2 1 Sebastian Vettel 3 R 2 NS 3 4 3 R 3 2 3 1 2 12 1 3 4 5 2 3 5 3 1 3 Daniel Ricciardo 4 11 4 4 4 6 11 5 10 15 15 2 8 R 3 R 10 13 5 7 6 9 10 6 Max Verstappen 1 R 8 6 10 16 9 9 4 10 9 8 12 8 4 R 8 15 R 11 R 17 7 R Felipe Massa 8 5 6 8 5 8 DQ 6 R 4 17 R 3 6 12 4 3 6 15 6 10 5 6 4 Valtteri Bottas 5 4 10 9 8 13 5 3 R 12 5 5 4 9 13 5 5 3 14 4 4 6 5 NS Daniil Kvyat 10 15 3 7 NS 10 7 4 R 5 13 6 10 4 2 6 12 9 4 10 9 R 9 NS Romain Grosjean R 8 19 5 6 9 8 10 R R 7 13 R 3 7 R R 10 12 8 7 7 11 R Carlos Sainz 6 12 9 R 9 11 R 13 7 R 10 9 11 R R R R 12 10 9 R 13 8 9 Fernando Alonso R 6 12 - R 17 15 R 11 11 11 R 18 13 5 10 R R R R 11 12 R - Sergio Perez 7 9 11 16 13 5 12 8 5 3 12 7 6 5 R 9 9 11 7 13 8 11 13 10 Kevin Magnussen 15 7 17 11 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NS Nico Hulkenberg R R 15 15 7 7 6 7 R R 6 R 7 NS R 7 6 8 11 15 13 R 14 7 Jenson Button 9 10 13 R 14 12 14 14 6 9 16 R 14 14 9 R R R 8 16 NS 14 R 11 Stoffel Vandoorne - - - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jolyon Palmer 13 13 22 NS 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez 11 17 14 R R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson 12 14 16 12 R 14 16 12 R R 14 11 9 10 10 11 13 14 13 14 14 10 R 8 Pascal Wehrlein 16 18 18 13 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Felipe Nasr 14 16 20 14 15 15 13 R 9 6 10 10 13 11 11 NS 11 16 9 12 12 8 12 5 Rio Haryanto 17 R 21 17 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ES-Spain, RU-Russia, CN-China, BH-Bahrain, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, MY-Malaysia (Compiled by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.