MONACO May 29 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton celebrated his first win of the Formula One season in a crash-filled Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

While fortune finally favoured the Mercedes driver after a run of bad luck, team mate and championship leader Nico Rosberg finished seventh -- 93.2 seconds behind -- after being told to let the Briton past early on.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo finished second for Red Bull, a botched second pitstop wrecking his chances after he started on pole position for the first time, with Mexican Sergio Perez third for Force India.

The showcase race started behind the safety car in wet conditions, dried out and then ended with more rain threatening. Rosberg's lead over Hamilton was cut to 24 points after six of 21 rounds. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)