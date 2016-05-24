May 24 Statistics for Sunday's Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, the sixth race of the 21-round season:

Lap distance: 3.337km (78 laps). Total distance: 280.286km

Race lap record: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 1:18.063 (2015)

2015 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain), Mercedes

2015 winner: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

WINS

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen became Formula One's youngest winner, at 18 years and 228 days, at this month's Spanish Grand Prix.

His victory ended a run of 10 successive wins for Mercedes, who had both cars retire after a first lap collision. One more win would have equalled McLaren's 1988 record.

It also ended championship leader Nico Rosberg's bid for an eighth win in a row.

Mercedes have won 36 of the last 43 races.

Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton has 43 career victories, putting him third in the all-time lists and one win ahead of Ferrari's four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Schumacher holds the record of 91, with Alain Prost on 51. McLaren's Fernando Alonso has 32 wins, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20, Rosberg 18 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Rosberg has more wins than any other non-champion in the history of the sport.

Ferrari have won 224 races in total, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Red Bull 51 and Mercedes 49. McLaren have not won for 62 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012.

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 41 of the last 43 races.

Hamilton's pole position in Spain was the 52nd of his career. Vettel has 46.

POINTS

Williams are the only team to have scored points with both cars in both races this season.

MONACO

Rosberg has won the last three Monaco Grands Prix.

Only four drivers have ever won three in a row in the principality: Graham Hill, Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost and Rosberg. Senna won five in a row.

Ferrari have not won in Monaco since 2001, with Michael Schumacher. They have, however, set the fastest lap in six of the last 12 races.

The driver on pole has won 10 of the last 15 races in Monaco. In 1996, Frenchman Olivier Panis won from 14th on the starting grid -- the lowest winning start position to date.

Since 1950, only 10 times has the race been won by a driver starting lower than third.

Six former Monaco winners will be on Sunday's grid: Rosberg (2013, 2014, 2015), Vettel (2011), Button (2009), Hamilton (2008), Alonso (2006, 2007), Raikkonen (2005)

MILESTONES

Apart from becoming the youngest race winner, Verstappen is also now the youngest driver to have led a race, and youngest podium finisher. He was already the youngest driver to start a grand prix and youngest points scorer.

Verstappen is also the first Dutch race winner, and only the second to appear on the podium. The other was father Jos.

Spain was the first double retirement for Mercedes since the 2011 Australian Grand Prix. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien.)