PARIS Feb 3 Renault announced the Formula One
comeback of Danish driver Kevin Magnussen at the launch on
Wednesday of a new-look team that will put the French carmaker
back on the starting grid as a constructor this season.
Magnussen, whose F1 career appeared to have stalled after he
spent last year on the sidelines and then got cast aside by
McLaren, has replaced Pastor Maldonado after the Venezuelan's
funding dried up.
He will partner British rookie Jolyon Palmer, whose signing
was announced last year by the team when they were racing as
Lotus F1. Frenchman Frederic Vasseur will run day-to-day
operations as racing director.
Renault bought back the team, which they had sold at the end
of 2009 after winning championships with Spaniard Fernando
Alonso in 2005 and 2006, last December. They will now compete
under the Renault Sport Formula One name.
