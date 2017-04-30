UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Rossi leaves hospital after motocross accident
May 26 Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi was discharged from hospital in Rimini on Friday after a motocross accident while training, his Yamaha team said.
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
The Japanese manufacturer currently has an exclusive agreement with former champions McLaren.
"In addition to the partnership with McLaren which began in 2015, Honda will begin supplying power units to Sauber as a customer team starting from next year," said Katsuhide Moriyama, Honda's head of brand and communication operations. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
INDIANAPOLIS, May 26 Helio Castroneves signalled he is ready to challenge for a record equalling fourth Indianapolis 500 win by setting the pace in final practise on Friday, while Fernando Alonso also fired a warning shot at the famed Brickyard.