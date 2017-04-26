April 26 Statistics for Sunday's Russian Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi (Round four of 20 races):

Lap distance: 5.848km. Total distance: 309.944 km (53 laps)

Race lap record: One minute 39.094 seconds, Nico Rosberg (Germany), Mercedes, 2016.

2016 pole: Rosberg 1:35.417

2016 winner: Rosberg

Start time: 1200 GMT (1500 local)

WINS

Sebastian Vettel's victory for Ferrari in Bahrain was the German's second in three races this season. That is Ferrari's best start to a season since 2008 when they won four of the first five races.

Champions Mercedes have won 52 of 62 races since the introduction of the 1.6 litre V6 turbo hybrid power units in 2014.

Mercedes' triple world champion Hamilton has 54 career victories, putting him second in the all-time list behind Michael Schumacher (91). Vettel has 44, McLaren's Fernando Alonso is on 32 and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen 20.

Ferrari have won 226 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 65 and Red Bull 52. McLaren and Williams have not won a race since 2012.

POLE POSITION

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas took his first career F1 pole in Bahrain, ending a run of six in a row for team mate Hamilton.

Hamilton has 63 so far, leaving the Briton two short of the late Ayrton Senna's career total and five behind Schumacher's record 68.

Mercedes have been on pole in 59 of the last 62 races and for the last 18 in a row. Williams hold the record of 24 successive poles, set in 1992/93.

PODIUM

Hamilton's second place in Bahrain was his 107th podium finish. He is second on the all-time list behind Schumacher on 155. The Briton is on a run of eight successive podiums. Schumacher holds the record of 19.

POINTS

Force India's Mexican Sergio Perez has finished the last 13 races in the points, the longest current run among those on the grid.

Only Ferrari, Mercedes and Force India have scored with both cars in every race this season.

Renault scored their first points of the season in Bahrain with German driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Sauber and McLaren have yet to score in 2017.

RUSSIA

Mercedes are the only team to have won in Russia so far, with Hamilton triumphant in the first two Russian Grands Prix and Rosberg taking the third. Mercedes have also led every racing lap (159 in total) at the circuit.

The race was first held in 2014 as a legacy of the Winter Olympics that year.

Bottas took the first fastest race lap of his F1 career in Sochi with Williams in 2014. The Finn last year became the first non-Mercedes driver to start on the front row in Sochi.

The layout is designed by Hermann Tilke and runs clockwise around the Olympic Park venues, partly on public roads. There are 12 right and six left-hand corners.

Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat is the only Russian racing in Formula One at present although Sergey Sirotkin will drive in Friday practice for Renault. Kvyat has yet to finish higher than fifth in his home race.

Hulkenberg has crashed out on the first lap of the last two Russian Grands Prix. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)