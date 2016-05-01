SOCHI, Russia May 1 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Russian Grand Prix, fourth race of the Formula One season (listed in championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 1, Lewis Hamilton 2)

Rosberg led all the way from pole and set the fastest lap - his first 'Grand Slam'. He has now won seven races in a row, four this season and 18 in his career. He leads Hamilton by 43 points. Hamilton started 10th and anchored the team's second one-two of the season, despite a water pressure problem. Mercedes have now won the last 10 races.

-

FERRARI (Kimi Raikkonen 3, Sebastian Vettel retired)

Raikkonen took Ferrari's 700th podium and his second of the season. Vettel, who started seventh after a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change, crashed out on the first lap after being hit twice by Kvyat's Red Bull. It was his second blank of the season.

-

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 11, Daniil Kvyat 15)

Red Bull failed to score for the first time this season. Kvyat had a home race to forget and was handed a 10-second stop/go penalty for the collision with Vettel as well as three penalty points. Ricciardo was hit by Vettel being shunted into him. His run of three successive fourth places ended.

-

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 4, Felipe Massa 5)

Williams are now just six points behind Red Bull after their biggest points haul this season. Bottas started on the front row but lost out to Raikkonen at the start and was overtaken easily enough by Hamilton. Williams and Mercedes are the only teams to have scored with both cars in every race.

-

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 8, Esteban Gutierrez 17)

Grosjean bagged newcomers Haas's third points finish in four races to open up some distance from Toro Rosso. The Frenchman had started 15th. Gutierrez started 16th but was caught up in the second corner chaos, hitting Hulkenberg's Force India, and had to pit for a new front wing. He was handed a drive-through penalty and two penalty points.

-

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 12, Max Verstappen retired)

Sainz had a 10-second penalty and was given two penalty points for pushing Palmer off the track. He got a piece of debris stuck in the car's radiator duct early on which slowed him in the first stint. Verstappen was sixth at one point but was sidelined by a power unit failure.

-

MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso 6, Jenson Button 10)

McLaren's first double points finish since Hungary last July and the drivers' first points of the season (reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne scored the other in Bahrain). Alonso had to save fuel but did some quick laps to show the car's potential. The team moved ahead of Force India.

-

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 9, Nico Hulkenberg retired)

Hulkenberg's third race in a row without points. It was his 100th race weekend. Perez's first of the season in the points. The Mexican had a puncture on lap one but recovered strongly.

-

RENAULT (Kevin Magnussen 7, Jolyon Palmer 13)

The team scored their first points of the season. Palmer made up five places from his starting position. Magnussen started 17th, lost position at the start and fought back.

-

SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 14, Felipe Nasr 16)

Still no points for the financially struggling team. Ericsson started at the back of the grid. Nasr had a slow puncture on his front left tyre and had to pit on lap 12.

-

MANOR (Pascal Wehrlein 18, Rio Haryanto retired)

Haryanto retired at the start after colliding at turn two with Hulkenberg. Wehrlein avoided the problems but had heavy tyre wear. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)