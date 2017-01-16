Motor racing-One F1 comeback is enough for Button
MONACO, May 29 Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
LONDON Jan 16 German driver Pascal Wehrlein will race for Sauber this season, the Swiss-based Formula One team said on Monday in a move that clears the way for Finland's Valtteri Bottas to join world champions Mercedes.
Wehrlein, 22, was the Mercedes reserve driver and raced for tail-enders Manor last year.
He and Williams driver Bottas were the leading contenders to replace Germany's world champion Nico Rosberg, who retired in December, at Mercedes.
"It is a new challenge in a new team, and I am really excited and looking forward to this new adventure. Our objective is to establish ourselves in the mid-field and to score points on a regular basis," Wehrlein said in a Sauber statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
MONACO, May 29 Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
MONACO, May 29 Once-dominant Mercedes are now the underdogs in the Formula One title race, team boss Toto Wolff said after rivals Ferrari took a resounding one-two in Monaco on Sunday.